Revolutionary move on Russian gas: price ceiling. But not everyone is happy

First signs of tensions and cracks on the western front. The war in Ukraine had given back a stronger NATO and a stronger partnership between the US and the EU. Or so it seemed. But this force appears to be weakening as the economic consequences of the conflict and the sanctions on Russia progress. Different visions emerge on the surface. And so tension begins to run between the White House and the European partners. According to what Federico Fubini writes in Corriere della Sera, “a document will arrive on the Brussels table on Wednesday after which nothing will be the same again, in the economic war between Russia and the West that runs parallel to that in Ukraine. It will not be for the Union. European Union, neither for the United States or Russia, nor for the rest of the world “.

Here is what it is: “Formally it is a proposal from the EU Commission to governments to reduce revenues from Russian oil in the European Union. For the first time, an economic area that accounts for nearly 15% of global crude oil imports will seek to target the second largest exporter. Whatever the outcome, the consequences are destined to affect everywhere. “The consequences, explains the Corriere, will in fact be significant:” A total embargo by Brussels can take away up to two hundred billion dollars a year in revenue from the Russian economy, if the refined product is also counted. At least temporarily, however, the blockade would cut about 5% of world exports out of the market, launching the first economic area of ​​the planet in a hunt for other supplies in the rest of the world “.

Russian gas, USA ready to sanction anyone who does not follow the directions

The US could also be affected: “The prices of crude oil and fuel would rise for everyone, even in the United States, fino to trouble Joe Biden’s Democrats in the midterm election for Congress in the fall. “ Despite this, according to the Corriere, the White House intends to make it clear that everyone will have to follow the rules. “The Washington administration would threaten to cut off from transactions with American companies and markets any state or company in the world that buys Russian oil at prices above the ceilings set by the EU.. The reduced prices for Putin decided in Brussels would thus become global prices for Russia. Everyone should adapt, so as not to lose access to the largest global superpower. Thus there is an increasingly decisive use of economic strength for strategic pressure “.

Predictable that someone might not be particularly happy.

