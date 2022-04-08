Ukraine-Russia war, “these are the horrors that the Russian army is causing in Ukraine” and “we must stop doubting these horrors”. Thus the Foreign Minister, Luigi di Maio, speaking in Diario di guerra on Rete4, on the day of the attack on the Kramatorsk station.

“This war must end as soon as possible” and “in these hours and days we are working on a peace conference” said Di Maio. But Vladimir Putin, the foreign minister added, “has shown that he does not want peace, his army continues with hallucinating acts of horror and death, and it is also for this reason that we are hitting him with sanctions because we have to remove the money to finance that war, otherwise this war will continue indefinitely. ”

Italy, Di Maio stressed, “continues to press” for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which will allow the evacuation of civilians. It is necessary to prepare for a war that “will not end immediately”, said the foreign minister.

Italy, he explained, maintains an “open channel” with Russia, as demonstrated by the phone call between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. As for the expulsion of 30 officials from the Russian embassy in Italy, the head of the Farnesina reiterated that it was a decision to protect our “national security”, but this “is not incompatible” with the search for peace.

Speaking of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Di Maio said he “made sensational openings”, “huge openings”, while Vladimir Putin “continues to advance with tanks and missiles”. The Ukrainian president “said ‘Ukraine is no longer joining NATO and we are ready for an agreement on neutrality’, he said he is ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass – Di Maio said – Zelensky made huge openings, starting on the assumption that he was elected by the Ukrainian people and the country belongs to the Ukrainians and Putin invaded it, and despite these openings Putin continues to advance with tanks and missiles “.