War Russia Ukraine, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio: “The Italian government expels 30 Russian diplomats for reasons of national security”

“The decision of the Italian government to expel 30 diplomats Russians on duty at the Embassy as people not grateful “was notified this morning by the Secretary General of the Farnesina, Ettore Sequito the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Italy, Sergej Razov. This was reported by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in a press statement in Berlin. “This measure, taken in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners, became necessary for reasons related to our national security and in the context of the current crisis situation resulting from the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.

Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow: we will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats in Italy

Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats Russians from Italy, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity: this was announced today by the Russian Foreign Ministry, quoted by Ria Novosti. “Threats will not stop our action for peace. Our action for peace continues, our goal is to achieve peace in this war in Ukraine, a war wanted and unleashed by Putin, which we must stop with all our forces, starting with the ceasefire and coming to an agreement, “he said Di Maioon the sidelines of the conference in Berlin organized to support Moldova.

