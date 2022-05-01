New controversy over the Second World War, Luiss does not renew Orsini’s contract

The social storm does not subside, and not only, on Alessandro Orsini, the university professor of Luiss criticized for his TV analyzes on the war in Ukraine. In his latest participation in Accordi & Disaccordi, Friday night on the Nine, to explain why the entry of new countries into NATO would represent a danger in his opinion, the professor used a comparison with the Second World War, stating that Hitler certainly did not want to unleash it, but that it was the fault of the agreements such as “article 5” of the NATO pact. The collaboration agreement with Eni for the construction of the International Security Observatory, entrusted “by Luiss” to Professor Alessandro Orsini, has expired about two months ago and will not be renewed. For this reason, the Observatory’s communication channels, including the ‘international security’ website, are no longer active as of today “, the university said in a statement.

THEn tv Orsini said that “on 1 September 1939 Germany invaded Poland and since England and France had allied themselves with Poland, a domino effect was created, in which Hitler had no interest …”. As the Corriere della Sera writes, these are “words that, beyond the denials, must have been the final straw that broke the pot of patience of the prestigious university named after Guido Carli. Already on March 4th, in fact, at the ‘dawn of the war and the “Orsini phenomenon”, Luiss had taken a stand, expressing “full solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and inviting “those who have responsibility for centers of excellence such as the Observatory on International Security”, that is Orsini, to ” stick to the scientific rigor of the facts, without leaving room for opinions of a personal nature that could undermine the reputation of the university “”.

