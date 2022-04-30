Ukrainian War, Conte: “Dragons to the Chambers on heavy weapons and votes”

“It will be important that the premier clarifies the political direction he intends to enforce in international contexts, and that this is examined and approved by Parliament”. The leader of M5s, Giuseppe Conte, declares this in an interview with the ‘Fatto newspaper’. On the sidelines of a conference, the president of the Movement returns to the issue of weapons in Ukraine and explains: “The M5s strongly opposes the sending of ever heavier and more lethal weapons “. Then, in the interview he adds: the distinction between offensive and defensive weapons “is not vague at all. My main concern is that the political objective we want to pursue remains vague. We offer support to Ukraine to defend itself or we aim to overthrow the Putin’s regime and to raise the armed conflict to a planetary level? “.

Conte also speaks with the Corriere della Sera: “To be clear, we are not in favor of sending tanks. In this delicate moment we must do everything to avoid a world conflict”, he explains.. On the front of aid to families and businesses, in the phase that our country is going through, Conte once again insists on the need to make a budget shift: “I believe that this intervention can no longer be postponed. If it is delayed, families and businesses will still pay a price. higher due to the difficulties they are facing. The families and entrepreneurs I deal with every day suggest that we are already out of time “.

Meanwhile, the alarm launched by the military on the sending of guns to Ukraine also appears in Il Fatto Quotidiano. “Handing over the Pzh 2000s to the Kiev armed forces would mean, among other things, interrupting ongoing training programs, expressly referred to in the circular of the General Staff of the Army of early March “. Not only that. Always according to the fact,”even the Lince armored vehicles, which are not weapons in the proper sense but are used to transport troops, could not be delivered to the Ukrainians without a commitment from Iveco to replace those employed in missions abroad and in training “.

