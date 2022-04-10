China accelerates on its nuclear arsenal for fear of a confrontation with the US

The China accelerated the expansion of its nuclear arsenal, after changing the US threat assessment. The Wall Street Journal writes it exclusively, citing sources familiar with the intentions of the Chinese leadership. The Chinese nuclear effort predates the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but according to WSJ sources, the very reluctance of the United States to be directly involved in the conflict would have strengthened Beijing’s belief in developing its own nuclear arsenal as a deterrent.

According to the Chinese leadership, a more powerful nuclear arsenal could represent the necessary deterrent to avoid ch the US decides to step directly into the field in the event of a potential conflict over Taiwan. According to analysts who have studied the images collected by spy satellites, Beijing has accelerated, among other things, the realization of over a hundred suspected missile silos with nuclear warheads in a remote western region of the country. The silos could house missiles capable of reaching US territory.

Read also:

“Russia-Ukraine war, the use of the atomic bomb? A nightmare to consider

Ukrainian war, only Russia counts. Eyes closed on other regimes and dictatorships

Elections in France: the sovereignist, the communist, the polemicist and… the candidates

Dear prices, big destroyed buildings write to Draghi to wake him up

Afternoon 5, Veronica Gentili blows the conduction to Barbara D’Urso

Who sows, hands down: “Cultivators of Emotions”, discover the project

Ukraine, we “good guys” led by the arms lobbies: immersed in propaganda

Generali, the Procuratie Vecchie in Venice open to the public

Luiss, the war in Ukraine: politics, economy and communication