Ukraine-Russia war, “broad consensus was expressed on the need to step up pressure on the Kremlin, also with the adoption of further sanctions, and to increase the international isolation of Moscow“during the videocall that Prime Minister Mario Draghi had this afternoon with US President Joe Biden, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda, the President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President Ursula von der Leyen and the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg. Palazzo Chigi announced at the end of the organized videoconference. by the president of the States.

During the videocall “the strong concern for the prolongation of the ongoing hostilities was shared and the need to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible to put an end to the suffering of the population “.

Furthermore, “the leaders confirmed the importance of close coordination with regard to support for Ukraine in all its dimensionswith particular regard to the contribution to the country’s budget “.

Again, during the videocall “the common commitment to diversify energy sources was reaffirmed thereby reducing dependence on Russian supplies“.