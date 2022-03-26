Ukrainian war, so Europe and Italy lower the VAT to those who export arms

“The twisted language hides a simple reality: supplying military goods and services to a member country of the Union that is involved in a” defense effort “, that is, in an external military action, exempts from paying VAT and excise duties”. This is how Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, which he tells in an article by Salvatore Cannavò Government Act 361 of the Italian Government which transposed the European directive 2019/2235 which introduces some exemptions relating to VAT and excise duties “in relation to situations in which the armed forces of other EU member states perform tasks directly related to a defense effort within the framework of the Security Policy and common defense (Psdc) “.

In this way, reports the Fatto Quotidiano, for three years Europe has prepared “a well thought-out device for the fortification of the European military structure”. In the context of a European Union, as the document with which the Commission proposed the directive in April 2019 explains, in which the Lisbon Treaty “was a milestone in the development of the PSDC“In the sense of” intensifying cooperation in the military sector through ‘permanent structured cooperation “, Il Fatto then underlines some curious coincidences:” such as the fact that the government sent the transposition of the directive to the Chambers on February 24, the day in which Putin decided to invade Ukraine. Nothing intentional, we imagine, but coincidences are always the result of historical contexts “.

