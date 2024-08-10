Ukrainian War | Bloomberg: Gerasimov ignored warnings about Ukrainian troops near border

Ukrainian war|According to the newspaper’s source, the Kremlin is getting frustrated with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

Russian Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov comes under growing criticism after Ukrainian troops managed to break through to Russia’s Kursk.

According to Bloomberg Gerasimov and other top officials ignored intelligence warnings that Ukrainian forces were massing near the border between the countries two weeks before the attack on Kursk began.

According to a source close to the Kremlin, no one told the president about it either to Vladimir Putin.

Putin addressed the attack in his televised speech only a day and a half after the start of the attack, and the speech lasted less than a minute and a half.

It is clear that the Ukrainian attack on the Russian side of the border surprised the Russian forces. According to Bloomberg’s source, the Kremlin’s patience with Gerasimov’s tactics in the war is running out, although he is unlikely to be removed from office, at least in the near future.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. The fighting in Kursk has continued for the fourth day.

Gerasimov has been in his position since November 2012. He was kept on even as Putin replaced several armed forces officials and security personnel as he moved into his fifth term as president.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank, or ISW, said in its publication on Thursday in the reviewthat the Ukrainian troops had already advanced about 35 kilometers to the Russian side in the Kursk region.

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Friday that it had declared a “federal state of emergency” in the Kursk region due to the attack launched by Ukraine.