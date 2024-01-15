Russia, Bild reports, has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a counteroffensive in Ukraine

La Bild: “Moscow has had a secret plan to attack NATO since July”

Russia reportedly has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a successful counteroffensive in Ukraine and the repulsion of the Ukrainian army by June. This is what Bild reports, which has obtained a “secret document” prepared by the German armed forces in this regard. The classified document states that Russia may launch “cyber attacks and other forms of hybrid warfare” against the Baltics in July. Some unspecified “clashes” would follow, which Moscow would use as a pretext to start large-scale military exercises on its territory and in Belarus, the German newspaper claims, citing the military document.

Kiev: Russian military plane shot down

Ukrainian forces hit two Russian military planes over the Sea of ​​Azov, shooting down an A-50 and damaging an Il-22, local media say, citing Kiev army sources. The A-50 was shot down shortly after entering service over the Zaporizhzhia region, while the Il-22 was hit while flying over Kherson.

Paris and Berlin will support Kiev for as long as necessary

The new French Foreign Minister and his German counterpart said today that they will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, almost two years after the Russian invasion. “We fully agree that we must support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary,” French Minister Stephane Sejourne said at a news conference together with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

