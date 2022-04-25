“The friendship and collaboration between the United States and Ukraine are stronger than ever!”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an exchange of tweets with US leader Joe Biden. “It’s been two months of Ukraine’s heroic national resistance to Russian aggression. I am grateful to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and to the United States for the leadership in supporting Ukraine. Today the Ukrainian people are united and strong and l friendship and collaboration between the United States and Ukraine which are stronger than ever! “Zelensky wrote.

“Two months after Putin launched an unprovoked and unwarranted attack on Ukraine, Kiev is still standing. President Zelensky and his democratically elected government remain in power. We will continue to support Ukrainians in their fight to defend their homeland. “, Biden’s reply.