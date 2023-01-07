The White House asks the Meloni government to send the anti-missile shield to Ukraine

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Francesco Talò, diplomatic adviser to the Italian prime minister” Giorgia Meloni, announced the White House with a note on Epiphany day. “The two officials condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, including its attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. They reaffirmed their commitment to provide assistance to Ukraine, including support for Ukraine’s energy resilience.” Ukraine and the military equipment needed to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and democracy”.

So far the official. But then we move on to the more concrete content that would be behind the phone call. And Repubblica explains that “The United States is pressing Rome to provide Ukraine with the anti-missile shield needed to defend Kiev as soon as possible. So first of all – military sources confirm to Repubblica – the Samp-T system. A promise made informally at the political level in recent weeks. But not yet implemented by the executive, which to date has not licensed the sixth decree for the shipment of war material to the Ukrainians”.

As Repubblica explains, “the object of desire of the Ukrainian armed forces is the Samp-T battery. It has limited capabilities against ballistic missiles, but is a powerful system against aircraft, drones and cruise missiles, therefore able to act as a shield even for a large city like Kiev. Rome has five operational batteries, plus one for training”.

