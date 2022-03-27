The war in Ukraine has plunged Joe Biden’s popularity even lower, reaching 40%, an all-time low since the beginning of his presidency. A poll published by Nbcnews reports that seven out of 10 Americans have little faith in the president’s ability to manage the conflict. And an even greater number, eight out of ten, fear that the war will cause energy prices to rise and may even lead to the involvement of nuclear weapons.

The poll, which was conducted between 18 and 22 March, thus before Biden’s trip to Europe, confirms the alarm signals for the White House and the Democrats seven months before the mid-term elections. 55% of respondents disapprove of the president’s work, with only 40% approving of it.

The erosion of Biden’s popularity is also recorded among the groups that make up his electoral base: among African Americans it drops from 64% to 625, among women from 51% to 44%, among Hispanics from 48% to 39%. She is even lower in the crucial group of independents, where she goes from 36% to 32%.

For the overwhelming majority, 72%, America is on the wrong track, and about the war in Ukraine only 28% of respondents say they have faith in how Biden is handling the crisis. to internal economic issues, and to the increase in gasoline and other prices (83%), but 82% of those interviewed fear a nuclear escalation and 74% that the United States will have to send its own military to fight.

Also because the majority of Americans, 57%, believe that the United States is already at war with Russia, 16%, or will be within a year, 41%.