“The attack on a Ukrainian railway station is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, which hit civilians who were trying to evacuate and save themselves”. So US President Joe Biden condemned the missile attack on Kramatorsk.

” We will continue our security assistance and deliver weapons to help Ukraine defend its country. And, together with our allies and partners, we will support efforts to investigate this attack while documenting Russia’s actions, ” Biden added.

“ In addition to US-made weapons, we have also worked to facilitate the transfer of capabilities from our allies and partners around the world ” to Ukraine, the US president tweeted, saying he wanted to ” thank the Slovak government for supplying Ukraine with an S-300 air defense system. ”