US President Joe Biden is asking Congress for more than $24 billion in assistance for Ukraine, including 13 for military aid and 7.5 for economic and humanitarian support. The request, which will be made known during the day, writes CNN, risks creating one clash with a part of the republicansamong which there are critics of the aid to Kiev.

In total, the financial package requested by Biden is 40 billionwith 12 billion in aid for natural disasters, 3.3 billion for infrastructure in countries damaged by the Russian invasion and 4 billion for border security.