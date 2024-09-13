Ukrainian war|Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeatedly asked his allies for permission to use the weapons supplied by them to strike Russian soil.

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met on Friday in Washington.

During the meeting, the Western leaders were expected to talk, among other things, about armed support for Ukraine and whether Ukraine is allowed to strike deep into Russia with the weapons it has received from Western countries. The White House did not comment on the matter after the meeting. Neither does Starmer CNN’s after the meeting gave no indication of the outcome of the conversation.

The White House in the bulletin Biden and Starmer were said to have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. The leaders also expressed deep concern about China’s support for Russia’s defense industry and the fact that Iran and North Korea are supplying Russia with weapons.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said Thursday that granting the permit would mean NATO would be at war with Russia.

As the meeting began, Biden seemed unfazed by Putin’s war rhetoric.

“I don’t think about Vladimir Putin much,” Biden replied when reporters asked about Putin’s comment.

Starmer’s was expected to pressure Biden to support his plan to send British Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, which could be used to strike deeper into Russia.

“I think the next few weeks and months could be decisive and it is very, very important that we support Ukraine in this vital war for freedom,” Starmer said before the debate.

Although Biden said it was “clear that Putin is not going to win this war,” he was expected to reject Ukraine’s request to use US-made Atacms artillery missiles in attacks on Russian territory.

US officials believe that the missiles would be of little use in the war. In addition, they want to ensure that the United States’ own ammunition stocks do not run out.

However, Zelenskyi has pressed Ukraine’s Western allies to do more. Speaking in Kiev, Zelenskyi accused the West of being afraid to even help Ukraine shoot down incoming missiles, as it has done in Israel.

Ukraine and America’s allies are feverishly awaiting the outcome of the November US presidential election, which could change the direction of US policy in Ukraine.

The Democrats are facing each other in the presidential race Terrible Harris and Republicans Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly praised Putin and refused to take sides in the war. In a televised debate on Tuesday, Trump said he just wanted the war to end. Trump has also repeatedly promised to push through a quick deal to end the war if elected president. Many Ukrainians fear the deal means they will be forced to accept Russia’s territorial gains.

Harris, on the other hand, has promised to continue his unwavering support for Ukraine if he is elected.