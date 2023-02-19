Although invariably the wars end, the underlying disagreements often linger. You come to a subdued peace, interrupted by spasms of violence. The way wars end—by resounding victory, exhaustion, or mutual deterrence—may make a difference: exhaustion is less likely to prevent future outbreaks than, say, the outright defeat of one side… but there is no guarantee. However, this does not mean that certain types of peace are not worth seeking.

There is no shortage of examples of enemies—North and South Korea, Ethiopia and Eritrea, and Serbia and Kosovo come to mind—currently holding the balance with a fragile peace. Japan and Russia have yet to formalize an end to World War II hostilities due to their dispute over the Kuril Islands. And despite the truce signed in 1994, Armenia and Azerbaijan failed to reach a permanent peace agreement in Upper Karabakh (there were new clashes last year).

While enduring stress and intermittent violence is obviously not an ideal outcome, the brutal, bloody, and often protracted wars that preceded those periods of fragile peace were worse. In fact, who resist imperfect peace —in favor of the ‘just peace’ which, presumably, would be achieved by the absolute defeat of their opponents—often end up worse off. This is what happened to the Palestinians… and the Ukraine seems determined to meet the same fate.

During his brief visit to the United States in December, President Volodimir Zelensky He reiterated that his country will only accept the total Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, Crimea included. But despite Ukraine’s extraordinary successes on the battlefield and sustained Western support for her forces, she is unlikely to outright defeat an iinvader much older.

This is partly because the West continues to gauge the supply of weapons to Ukraine. True, the US decided to deliver advanced Patriot missile defense systems to Ukrainian forces, something it previously considered too risky, and this month agreed to send an additional package that includes offensive weaponry. But to safeguard the unity of the NATO and to avoid an escalation, the government of President Joe Biden seeks to avoid the delivery of weapons of a much higher capacity than those that already exist on the Ukrainian battlefield, including those provided by other NATO countries.

Decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine presumably also reflect the evolution of Russian war policy. In recent months there have been splits in the Kremlin: Hardliners clamor for a bolder strategy against Ukraine. This could push the president Vladimir Putin — who has just named yet another new commander, likely in response to mounting criticism — to escalate the conflict, push more boundaries than the West and intensify internal repression. News about broken Russian units, ready to defect or surrender, could also have an impact on the security situation. putin in his country.

In this new year, Zelensky stated that it is possible that Russia “is betting on the exhaustion” of the Ukrainian people, its air defense and energy sector. You are probably right. What he doesn’t seem to realize is that support from the US and his NATO allies can only sustain his forces for so long. Despite the admiration of the Ukrainians’ combat, they are closer to exhaustion than their Russian opponents.

You can read: Ukraine-Russia War: “Every day it becomes more difficult and dangerous to live”

Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk, in February 2023 Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk / Efe

First of all, Russia it can draw on a much larger pool of potential fighters. True, Putin’s partial mobilization faced public protests and the exodus of hundreds of thousands of potential conscripts, but the Ukrainian recruiting efforts were not without problems either. In any case, the Russian population is more than three times the Ukrainian one.

Perhaps more importantly, the war is largely taking place on Ukrainian soil: while incessant drone and missile strikes demolished Ukraine’s infrastructure (causing direct losses of approximately $138 billion) and inflicted untold misery on its civilians (with more than 42,000 dead and between 15 and 30 million displaced), the Russians went on with their lives practically unchanged. This occurred despite the sanctions of West, whose immediate impact on the Russian population was limited. In 2022, the Russian economy only contracted by 3-4%, and unemployment has hardly changed. The Ukrainian economy shrank 32%, and unemployment shot up to 35%.

Another topic: Cruel images of the war: Russian soldiers, harassed by drones in Ukraine

As the United States knows from experience, the era of glorious victories is no more. Peace by exhaustion is better than war

Since Russia, like its allies Iranians, has extensive experience in circumventing sanctions targeting its military sector, has also managed to safeguard its defense industrial base and replace lost military equipment.

Although the sanctions will affect the economy In the long term, time is on Putin’s side (who is confident that relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure and targets will undermine Ukrainian morale and combat capability, while local economic and political issues weaken Ukraine’s resolve). West). The suicidal fiscal policies of American Republicans—including a deal that could limit defense spending next year—probably give him considerable satisfaction.

At the end of last year, General Mark A Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, urged Ukraine to take advantage of moments of Russian weakness to negotiate a solution, since completely driving Russia out of its territory would be “a very difficult task.” His comments drew violent criticism from those who interpreted them as a sign that Putin’s strategy was working, but Milley’s advice is worth taking.

Ukraine’s capacity to withstand war is likely to be exhausted before Russia’s. If their leaders refuse to negotiate before they cross that threshold, they will end up much worse off than if they try to do so when they still have things in their favor. As the United States knows from experience, the era of glorious victories is no more. Peace by exhaustion is better than war.

SHLOMO BEN-AMI*

© Project Syndicate

TEL AVIV

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel and Vice President of the Toledo International Center for Peace.

‘The West cannot give in’ The West cannot give in to Russia, for three main reasons. First, from the beginning, Putin has framed this conflict as a proxy war between Russia and the West. That means that any defeat or humiliation of Ukraine, including its go-ahead, under pressure from its allies, to a shameful peace deal, would be a defeat or humiliation of West.

The world’s most powerful alliance of democracies would be effectively giving victory to the Russia-Iran-Syria axis, affecting everything from the transatlantic alliance to security in the Pacific. Second, caving in to Russia would undermine the security of the member states of theNATO . It would be naive to assume that Putin would stop with Ukraine. At the very least, the ‘undefeated’ Putin would constantly try to undermine Nato through tactics of hybrid warfare. Far from stopping him, the sanctions would strengthen his determination to seek new foreign conquests to distract the russians

of its economic decline.

Ultimately, anything less than a clear Ukrainian victory would decimate the Western-led international order that emerged after World War II. If Russia is allowed to get away with its brutal aggression in Ukraine, why would another authoritarian regime refrain from using force in pursuit of its own tactical or strategic goals?

Giving in to Russia would spell the end of the world as we know it. Despite the pipe dream of a Russian nuclear attack and the real economic challenges it faces, the West has everything it needs, militarily, economically and ideologically, to ensure Ukraine wins the war. If you don’t act accordingly, the ground you lose, both figuratively and literally, will be difficult, if not impossible, to regain.

SALOME SAMADASHVILI *

© Project Syndicate

TBLISI

Former Head of the Georgian Mission to the European Union, Member of the Georgian Parliament and Political Secretary

from the party Lelo, from Georgia. ‘The formula is sanctions and weapons’ When Russia invaded UkraineOn February 24, the message world leaders received from their military and intelligence services was that the Ukrainian resistance, and the government of

Zelensky , they could not survive more than two weeks against the second most powerful army in the world. Thus, the West saw little reason to send immediate military aid to Ukraine and focused instead on imposing economic and financial sanctions against Russia.But Ukraine’s success in defendingkyivaided by light anti-tank weapons (NLAWS) and man-portable air defense systems (

MANPADS

) that had already been dispatched by the United Kingdom, the Baltic countries and Poland, radically changed external perceptions of the country’s resilience. And weapons and training soon began to flow rapidly into the Ukraine. Leopard 2 tanks that Germany sent to Ukraine (file photo). The revelations of crimes war in bucha and many other places, along with Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure (particularly power generation), further solidified the resolve of the USAand the European Union , with additional support from countries as far away as Singapore and Japan. In fact, Ukraine has already won the diplomatic and social media war. And even countries like

China

The US and India have tried to distance themselves from Putin, especially after his nuclear threats. Economic sanctions will gradually erode Russia’s ability to wage its war, not least by undermining its production of long-range missiles.However, some in the West, including military leaders such as General

Mark A Milley , Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, have called for negotiations. But such talks would favor Putin by giving him a chance to buy time to regroup and rearm. And as long as Ukraine has the military momentum, it will be in no mood to negotiate.

economic sanctions they will gradually erode Russia’s ability to wage war, not least by undermining its production of the long-range missiles it uses to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Despite the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s threat to block European aid, I believe the US and Europe will continue their indispensable military and economic support for Ukraine. Ukraine faces an existential threat from an imperialist Russia. But, thanks to his well-trained army and amazingly brave people, he is able to prevail in his goal of

expel all russian troops

from its territory by the end of 2023. To help ensure this, its allies should supply it with the long-range missiles (over 180 miles) as well as the fighter jets it needs to degrade Russia’s offensive capabilities in this area.

More In-Depth News

Juan Manuel Santos will meet with Pope Francis to talk about peace

Earthquake in Turkey: Qatar donates World Cup containers for those affected

Algeria sued Spain for hindering its relations with the European Union

CHARLES TANNOCK *

© Project Syndicate