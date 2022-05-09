War between Russia and Ukraine, a conflict that can be an opportunity to put Moscow out of the game once and for all

The urge to peace of many, even at the expense ofUkraineis dictated by two converging interests: the fear and the affordability. So there is a strong current from “thought“Which is hostile to sending weapons toUkraine: because if theUkraine can defend itself does not give up. The fake pacifists therefore look at theEngland and the Germanyalso willing to send “heavy weapons”, but the height of hostility is reserved for United States which will not only send aid and weapons for a stratospheric sum (33 billion dollars) but are also, prejudicial, the object of their normal and stupid anti-Americanism.

However, one of these criticisms is interesting, because it is not entirely fantastic. If a truce approaches, will the Americans stop sending weapons? Because, if they did not, they would show that they do not want peace, but they have intervened to blow the fire.

In short – according to the most reasonable of the antipathetic of the United States – the Americans perhaps did not foresee the war; perhaps they began to send weapons in solidarity with an attacked country but then, as good guys businessmen, they glimpsed the deal. If they send few weapons, the Ukrainians will be able to defend themselves. But if they send many, they could also win and this defeat could mark the definitive sunset of that Soviet Union that today would like to rise from the ashes.

And in fact, thirty-three billion are not used to win a fight but a war. If the Russia was severely humiliated, perhaps with the departure of Vladimir PutinL’Westwithout firing a shot, after winning the Cold Warwould have also won the Third World war. And the world – with the stupid Russian bellicism eliminated – could move on to another seventy years of peace. The hypothesis may be wrong, but it is not far-fetched. However, the question arises: should we condemn the US, if so?

I personally believe that from 1945 to 1989 the world had the peace of fear. Then, having us won the Cold Warwith Gorbachev peace was that of harmony. Unfortunately, this admirable world of peace has upset the minds of Europeans who have made a thousand illusions; they believed in universal collaboration; they believed that there would never be wars on European soil again and reality seemed to prove them right.