Ukrainian War | Attack on a remote area – Such is the Kursk region, from which Ukraine grabbed a piece

The territories occupied by Ukraine in Russia include, among other things, a railway and a gas pipeline. They will not destabilize Russia.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ukraine and Russia are fighting on Russian soil in the Kursk region. Ukraine has captured the city of Suža and is trying to advance, especially to the north. Ukraine has seized, for example, a railway, a compressor station and several population centers, but their importance is relatively small. Ukraine has captured a large number of prisoners of war during the attack, but the exact number of prisoners is not known. The biggest strategic question is whether Ukraine will succeed in pulling Russian reserves away from the eastern front with an attack.

Outcast but fertile arable land broken by lush forest areas. The flat land is crossed by only a few smaller rivers belonging to the Dnieper watershed.

In such a landscape, Ukrainian forces are fighting against Russia in a new, significant phase of the war.

The battles It has already been almost two weeks in the Kursk region on Russian soil. Fighting has taken place in an area of ​​more than a thousand square kilometers on the border between northern Ukraine and Russia. Prisoners of war have been captured in extraordinary numbers.

Information about the boundaries of occupied population centers and exact occupied areas are only estimates. The Russians have admitted to having lost at least 28 population centers, while Ukraine has claimed to have captured more than 80 of them, Russian opposition media reported Važnie Istorii from the end of the week.

Over the weekend, Ukraine destroyed a strategically important bridge that crosses the Seim River in the Gluškovo region. Destroying the bridge could make it difficult for the Russian army’s supply connections.

Another bridge along the same river in the Zvannoje area was also damaged by Ukraine, and on Sunday, Ukraine reportedly struck the bridge again.

A railway and an active gas pipeline pass through the Kursk region. But what is the significance of the territories occupied by Ukraine in the end?

Predominant the population center that Ukraine has taken over is the city of Suža, about eight kilometers from the border, says HS’s fact checker John Helin.

The city’s population used to be between five and six thousand, with the suburbs no more than eight thousand, says Helin.

The Suža area can be considered a remote area. A few smaller rivers flow through the area, but there are no significant terrain obstacles besides rivers, ponds and swamps.

Until now, Ukraine has occasionally had difficulties in taking over roads, for example, and it has progressed especially through forests and fields instead of roads, says Helin.

Photo of the fire in the area of ​​the city of Suža on August 7. Still image from the video.

The crew of a Ukrainian T-72 tank near the Ukrainian-Russian border on Monday.

Significant there is little infrastructure in Suža.

The railway crosses the Suža region from the north via Malaya Loknya. It continues south towards the city of Belgorod with over 300,000 inhabitants. Ukraine has already tried to prevent the operation of the railway in the past.

However, it is difficult to assess the importance of the railway, as there are also other railways that go to Belgorod. However, the decrease in capacity will cause them greater pressure than before.

There is also a gas compressor station in Suža, from which the gas pipeline from Russia to Ukraine is managed. However, its significance is minor, as Ukraine already has full control of the gas pipeline on the Ukrainian side.

The terrain near Suža and the Suža compressor station in an aerial photo taken at the beginning of August.

A tank of the Russian troops was photographed on the highway near Suža on August 8.

Ukraine has tried to attack in Russia, especially in the northern direction, but it is difficult, says Helin.

Instead, Ukraine has managed to occupy some areas along the border in the east and west.

A think tank of ISW according to the report, fighting had taken place towards the end of last week, especially in the northwestern parts of the territories occupied by Ukraine, near the city of Korenovo, more than 25 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Korenovo also has a population of just over five thousand, but that might open a route for Ukraine to attack further into the northwest. A river runs through Korenovo, according to which Russia has built its defense in the past.

Ukraine has not said how many POWs it took during the raid.

Helin does not believe that the highest numbers of prisoners of war are true, but believes that the number of prisoners of war may be large. For example, Ukrainian media Dialogue said on Thursday that Ukraine would have taken up to 2,000-2,500 prisoners of war during the attack, which Helin considers excessive.

On Thursday, August 15 alone, Ukraine captured 102 Russian prisoners of war, a single-day record, multiple media outlets have reported. According to Helin, that might be true.

“Such large, individual apprehensions of soldiers have hardly been seen before during the war,” Helin states, however.

Helin also reminds that Ukraine is very skilled in information warfare.

“They signaled that such large arrests would continue to occur. However, it can be challenging to interpret whether the new videos were actually shot after the early days of the attack.”

Russian prisoners of war were transported by a Ukrainian military vehicle in the Sumy region on Monday.

I rang according to Ukraine has achieved a lot in Kursk, but moral and symbolic victories on Russian soil are more important than the importance of equipment and infrastructure in the region.

The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have taken over at least the Russian T-90M and T-80BVM tanks, both of which are among the newest of the Russian armed forces.

Helin reminds us that while Ukraine has achieved a lot, it has also suffered a lot of losses, and Russia has captured usable and even undamaged Western equipment during the invasion.

Helin says that the fate of the attack is still unclear. Ukraine has concentrated troops in Kursk from Donetsk and was hoping Russia would do the same, but so far that doesn’t seem to have happened.

“The biggest strategic question is whether Ukraine succeeds in pulling Russian reserves away from the east with an attack,” says Helin.

“At the moment, it doesn’t seem like that has happened, but the situation has even worsened from Ukraine’s point of view on the eastern front, when they themselves have moved troops from there to Kursk.”