Ukrainian War | AP: According to the UN, Russia is guilty of a devastating prison attack

More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in an attack on a prison in eastern Ukraine, which the Russians and Ukrainians blame each other for.

A year In July 2022, the prison in the city of Olenivka in Ukraine, which was held by Russian-backed separatists, was carried out devastating missile strikewhere more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died.

The Russians and Ukrainians blamed each other for the attack. Ukraine claimed that Russia carried out the attack to prevent torture and executions in the prison from becoming public, and so that Russia could accuse Ukraine of war crimes.

Now a news agency AP says that all the evidence points to Russia being behind the attack.

AP has obtained the UN’s internal, unpublished investigation of more than a hundred pages, which states the same.

of the UN the investigation states, among other things, that the missile came from the east, when the areas east of Olenivka were under Russian control. The UN previously denied Russia’s claims that Ukraine had used Himars rocket launchers in the attack.

The 55 freed Ukrainians interviewed by the UN have said that the position of the guards of the Ukrainian prisoners was moved away from the prisoners only a day before the attack, and the guards suddenly started wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

HS has not seen the UN investigation report cited by AP.

According to prisoners interviewed by AP, the Ukrainian prisoners were moved to a new section within the prison just two days before the attack, and after the attack it took several hours for the medical staff to arrive.

Prisoners interviewed by AP also say that they saw men in field uniforms bringing fragments of Himars ammunition to the scene, when later Russian journalists were brought to the same place.

Victims of the attack on the prison covered up in the prison yard on July 29, 2022.

UN disbanded a Russian-Ukrainian-led prison strike investigation team in January 2023 when the team could not conduct an investigation safely on-site at the prison.

There is currently no international investigation into the attack. Ukraine’s request for an investigation into the matter has been buried among thousands of other war crime investigations in the region, AP describes.

There were 193 Ukrainians in the prison at the time of the attack. Less than two dozen of them have been able to return home.

More than 50 died and about 120 are still missing. They are believed to be either dead or imprisoned somewhere else.