War in Ukraine, the defense of Europe and Mattarella’s warning: comment

After almost twenty months sinceRussian military invasion of Ukraine there is not yet full awareness that the defense of Ukraine is the defense of Europe, of the West, of its democracy and its social and economic development. The president did well Sergio Mattarella in his speech in Porto, Portugal to reiterate: “Military and political support for Zelensky remains necessary, otherwise there would be a risk of a new world conflict: we would witness a new wave of aggression against other countries bordering Russia and this – as it already happened in ’38 and ’39 – would lead to a total and devastating clash.” This does not mean that the West has not made mistakes, on this matter and even before, especially on the subject of NATO’s enlargement in Eastern Europe. However, nothing can justify Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state.

It is Putin’s Russia that is devastating a entire democratic countrywhich is solely responsible for this enormous tragedy by turning back the clock of history and causing incalculable economic, social and political crises in the world for the next few years.

The West can only defend democracy. In Russia, those who dissent pay with their freedom and their lives. Since Putin has been in power, the Russians have had their hands imposed on them: imperialist Russia annexes territories, takes over military and naval bases, carries out unscrupulous acts of all kinds, without end. The Russian military invasion of Ukraine happened because Putin was first allowed every atrocity. In scenarios already “acquired” by Moscow – in the Caucasus, in Donbass, in Transnistria (Moldova), Syria, Libya, Saharan Africa – and which soon risk becoming so in Bosnia and Herzegovina, one step away from Italy. Putin moved forward like a steamroller, methodically, with a premeditated and declared architecture that the West did not want to see.

Indeed, even in Italy, there are those who today are no longer convinced that democratic Ukraine must still be supported politically and militarily and think that the solution is to put an end to hostilities, however, even if Ukraine were to become de facto the “sacrificial lamb” to appease the “Russian bear”.

How can we not go back 84 years when on September 1st 1949 Nazi Germany invaded Poland, a pretext to trigger the second World War which will cause at least 70 million deaths and immense destruction? Even in the US there are those who ask to dump Zelensky despite Biden reiterating: “We will not back down”. In view of the European elections of 6-9 June 2024 and the American presidential elections of 5 November 2024, the political clash between the parties on the war in Ukraine is increasingly accentuated. Even Italian and European politicians, always opponents of Donald Trump, now support the Tycoon who attacks the president: “Why Joe Biden doesn’t it make Europe contribute to the costs of the war in Ukraine?” recalling how Brussels is “175 billion dollars behind the United States in aid to Kiev. Not a dollar more should be spent until Europe has matched America in spending to defend Ukraine.”

An argument which, if it had been made by President Roosevelt in the Second World War, would not have led to the landing of the Americans in Normandy on 6 June 1944 with the consequences that perhaps still today the symbol of the West would be the Nazi swastika. So, while winter is near, the West turns around on its bla-bla no longer knowing what to do about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine with Putin raising his voice by also making himself strong with the new Burevestnik nuclear-powered supermissile, with unlimited action and flight capacity.

Even those in the West who are in the middle, neither with Putin nor with Zelensky, also given the lack of incisiveness of the latest Ukrainian counter-offensive and therefore the status quo of an endless war, think that today the main immediate objective is the end of the war hostilities, “sic et simpliciter”. How can we not understand that Putin, once he has closed the Ukraine game to his own advantage, once he realizes that the West does not defend his allies, will move his military forces towards the West, aiming his missiles at the West? It’s not political fiction.

It is the political logic of every aggressor, always. This is why “just peace” is a chimera, as Putin insists in his refrain: “Ukraine is my stuff!”. The declared objective is the formation of the “new Russian empire” which also includes Europe. The Russian philosopher and political scientist Alexander Dugin, Putin’s mentor, has already drawn the line: “The West is Carthage, Russia is the new Rome that will annihilate Carthage.” This is not alarmism. It’s realism.

