Ukrainian War | Ammunition warehouse goes up in a fireball – Ukraine says it has struck Russia again

Ukrainian war|Ukraine has increased its strikes deep into Russia’s rear. The extent of the damage caused by the night’s attacks is not yet known.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ukrainian armed forces struck ammunition depots in Krasnodar and Tver. Russian authorities blame drone strikes and evacuate 1,200 people in Krasnodar. Videos and pictures of the consequences of the attacks are spreading on social media.

Ukraine says he hit two ammunition depots in Russia again. Video footage of the attacks is spreading on social media.

The blows According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the targeted ammunition depots are located in Tihoretsk, Krasnodar Region, and Oktjabrisk, Tver Region.

In addition, the Ukrainian General Staff says that they also hit a radar station in the vicinity of an ammunition depot located in the Krasnodar region.

The Russian authorities say that the explosions were caused by drone strikes.

In the morning videos of the attacks spread on social media. Videos show giant fireballs lighting up the night sky. HS has been able to verify that at least one of the videos was filmed near the Tihoretsk ammunition depot in Krasnodar.

Fires caused by explosions are also visible on NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, which monitors wildfires around the world. There appear to be extensive fires in the area of ​​ammunition depots in both Krasnodar and Tver in the service of NASA.

Fires can also be seen at the airport and fields near the Tihoretsk ammunition depot.

A satellite expert following the war in Ukraine Brady Africk shared on Saturday, a low-resolution satellite image of the Tikhoretsk region in the message service X. The photos shared by Africk also show fires in the area of ​​both the ammunition depot and the nearby airport.

So far, it is not yet known how much damage the ammunition depots and their surroundings have suffered. In addition to destroyed munitions, the images may contain wildfires caused by explosions.

However, judging by the explosions visible on social media videos, the damage is extensive.

Ukrainians and Russian war watchers commented on the attacks on social media on Saturday.

“Yet another ‘nuclear-proof’ Russian weapons depot has been torn to the ground for ‘scrap'”, Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Rybar group, which follows the Russian war, also commented on the matter on Telegram on Saturday.

“The latest attacks in Ukraine clearly show that, alongside the fuel and energy industry, ammunition depots have also become targets of the attack campaign.”

Saturday the attacks are a continuation of the attack on the Toropets ammunition depot on Wednesday. The Oktyabrisk ammunition depot is only 15 kilometers from the Toropets ammunition depot.

Local authorities claim Russian Air Defense used anti-aircraft and electronic warfare to counter drone attacks in Tihoretsk. According to the announcement, the debris from the downed airplanes would have caused a fire that would have spread to the ammunition stores.

Local authorities also blamed Wednesday’s attack on the wreckage of downed drones.

The authorities of the Krasnodar region have said that they have evacuated 1,200 people from the Tihoretsk region.

Ukraine has increasingly hit Russia during this year. At the furthest, airplanes have been seen in the vicinity of the Finnish border as far as Murmansk.