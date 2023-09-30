There is new alarm in Romania. Another Russian drone may have ended up in the territory of the NATO country as the conflict in Ukraine continues after the Russian invasion that began on February 24 last year. During the night, the alert was issued for the inhabitants of the towns of Galati and Tuclea. Radar reported a potential violation of Romania’s airspace, perhaps a drone or missileapproaching from Ukraine in the direction of Galati.

Bucharest in search of fragments

The Ministry of Defense in Bucharest has announced that for now no objects compatible with fragments of one drone or another have been found on the territory of Romania, but searches are continuing near the border with Ukraine.

Previous

It is not the first time that Romania has reported similar incidents. In recent weeks, wreckage attributable to two Russian drones has been found near the town of Plauru – along the Danube, opposite the Ukrainian port of Izmail. Another case was reported near the town of Nufaru.