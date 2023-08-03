Ukrainian War | Airplane attacks on Moscow are accelerating

Russia has repeatedly said that it has repelled drone attacks aimed at Moscow in recent weeks.

Russia says that he shot down several Ukrainian airplanes near Moscow, according to the US media, among others CNN.

The alleged drone attack is one of many that have been aimed at Moscow in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, airplanes were dropped in the Kaluga region, which is located southwest of Moscow.

Early Thursday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had shot down six drones. The governor of the region Vladislav Shapsha later reported that the air defense system detected and shot down one more aircraft.

“We prevented a terrorist attack attempted by the Ukrainian administration over the Kaluga region,” the ministry announced on the messaging app Telegram.

“There were no consequences for people or infrastructure from the attack,” Šapsha claimed.

Ukraine has not commented on Thursday’s events.

The tower block was damaged in airplane attacks on July 30.

Russia has told about numerous drone attacks on Moscow in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Russia said that Ukraine had launched three drones towards Moscow. Mayor By Sergei Sobyan claimed at the time in Telegram, according to the news agency Reuters, that anti-aircraft had shot down “several airplanes”.

One of the downed drones hit a tower block in the city center.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky the advisor commented on the attack on social media at the time:

“Moscow is quickly getting used to a full-scale war, which will soon finally move into the territory of the ‘war makers'”, Myhailo Podoljak wrote on the messaging service X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Podoljak, Russia must get used to an ever-increasing number of “unidentified airplanes, crashes, social conflicts and war”.

Tuesday’s attack the damaged tower block is the same building that was also hit by an airplane last Sunday.

On Sunday, July 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on its Telegram account that Ukraine tried to carry out a “terrorist attack” on Moscow with three drones.

According to the ministry, one of the drones was shot down. Two drones, on the other hand, crashed into the building complex “defeated by electronic warfare”, the ministry said.

The Russian state news agency Tass reports that one person was injured in the attack. Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport was temporarily closed after the attack.

Vnukovo airport has been closed twice in the last few weeks in the aftermath of airplane attacks.

On Monday On July 24, it was also reported that the remains of an airplane had been found near the center of Moscow. Soon after, Tass reported that another plane had hit the center of Moscow.

The first drone attacks on Moscow were carried out at the end of May.

In the case of several attacks, Ukraine has refrained from commenting on them and has not claimed responsibility for them.