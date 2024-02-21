Two years after the war in Ukraine, here is the sentence: anti-Moscow sanctions are useless

LThe Russian economy is collapsing. the sanctions that break Moscow's back and so on. The predictions of two years ago, immediately after the fateful February 24, 2022 and the initially united reaction of the West to the invasion of Russia, are now a distant memory. Two years later everyone now recognizes not only that Russia has resisted the sanctions, but also that the latter are substantially ineffective, if not even useless.



Not a far-right or far-left newspaper saying this, nor certainly anti-West or anti-NATO. No, the sentence comes directly from the purest establishment weekly, the Economist. “Since February 2022, America, Europe and their allies have adopted sanctions against more than 16,500 Russian targets. They have sought, in various capacities, to limit Russian oil revenues, to ban the export of sensitive goods to the country, to freeze central bank reserves and exclude some Russian banks from the global financial system”, recalls the Economist.

The idea was to use the West's power over the global trading and financial system to thwart Putin to obtain the technology and hard currency he needed to support his war effort. The series of sanctions against one of the world's largest economies has been widely hailed as unprecedented; many had warned that the resulting shock could lead to a liquidity crisis or even a coup.

But as the Economist explains, “the reality proved drastically different. The Russian economy proved more resilient and the sanctions effort much weaker than hoped. Shortly after the war began, the IMF predicted that Russian GDP would shrink by more than a tenth between 2021 and 2023. In October last year he estimated that production in 2023 may actually have increased slightly compared to the same period. Furthermore, the war has shown how rapidly the global trade and financial flows find a path around the barriers that are placed in their path.

Take crude oil trading.”

In 2022 about 60% of Western Russian crude oil was transported by European tankers. Then a price cap imposed by the G7 banned its carriers from transporting Russian oil unless it sold for less than $60 a barrel. In response, a shadow infrastructure has developed that escapes Western control and transports much of Russia's oil at a higher price. Oil is traded in Dubai and Hong Kong, rather than Geneva. The West's grip on the global energy order has slipped.

Indeed, be careful: sanctions even risk being counterproductive

Other commercial flows have also adapted, the weekly explains. The West is vigorously adding Russian companies and individuals to its blacklists. But much of the world's population lives in countries that refuse to enforce Western sanctions, and there is little that can be done to stop new companies from starting up and doing business there. Even as exports from the EU to Russia have plummeted, places like Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have started importing more from Europe and have mysteriously become major suppliers of critical goods to Russia.

All of this explains why America and Europe are turning to secondary sanctions. But these suffer from another problem: while they are powerful, they have prohibitive side effects. The mere threat of secondary sanctions can bring down a bank. When America said in 2018 it would consider labeling ablv, a Latvian lender, as a money laundering problem, in part for helping North Korea evade sanctions, depositors and foreign creditors fled and the bank collapsed within days.

And here is the final passage of the “device” of the Economist's sentence: “For politicians in Washington and Brussels, sanctions have a seductive appeal. At a time when political support for financing Ukraine is weakening, they seem like a cheap way to weaken Russia and defend Ukraine. However, the last two years reveal how unrealistic this thinking is. Sanctions are not enough and their tightening will be counterproductive in the long term.”