To save her daughter, the mother of Ukraine writes the name and surname of the latter on her back

Without a shadow of a doubt, the war in Ukraine is one of the most debated topics within the media world. Recently, one mum wrote her name, surname and phone number on the back of her own daughter to save her in case she dies. Let’s find out all the details together.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the fear principal of mothers is to die and no longer be able to take care of their children. In sight of this, Sasha Makoviy he decided to write his daughter’s first and last name on the body of the latter.

She showed her little girl’s back herself Vera through his Instagram profile. In caption of the photo, which went around the world in the course of a few hours, the woman also explained the reason of this choice:

In case something happened to us and then someone would welcome her as a survivor.

Ukraine: For fear of dying, Sasha Makoviy leaves a note containing information about her daughter

A second photo also appears in the Ukrainian mom’s Instagram post. The latter shows a ticket containing the same information written on the back of the little girl. These are some words which can be read:

I still can’t bring myself to throw this crumpled sheet of the second photo out of my suit pocket.

Within a few hours, the image in question went around the world. It’s not all. To spread that news also on the platform Twitter was a journalist from Kyiv Indipendent, Anastasia Lapatina. These were the statements of him in the post: