Ukrainian War | A tough message from Ukrainian influencers to Finnish athletes: “It means you share the values ​​of Russians”

Vitaly Klitshko and Myhailo Podoljak shared their opinion on the participation of the Russians in the Paris Olympics.

What Finnish athletes should do if the Russians are participating in the Paris Olympics?

Ilta-Sanomat asked two very prominent Ukrainian influencers about the matter at the end of February in Kyiv.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and the president to Volodomyr Zelensky a close assistant Myhailo Podoljak were clear.

In their opinion, politics cannot be separated from sports.

Vitaly Klitschko speaks emphatically in his office in Kyiv City Hall. Former World Heavyweight Champion Says He Can’t Understand International Olympic Committee President by Thomas Bach carry.

KOK and Bach have considered a model in which Russian athletes could participate in the Paris Olympics as “neutral athletes” without national symbols.

“He talks about neutral athletes. You can’t be neutral now. You’re either for war or against war,” Klitschko thunders and slams his fist on the table – boom.

The heavyweight world championship of professional boxing has been struck with these fists.

Bach has appealed to the human rights of athletes. According to him, they cannot be discriminated against only on the basis of nationality.

Klitschko does not share Bach’s position.

“Nelson Mandela said the very famous words: “Sports can change the world”. We are asking the Russian athletes to tell their government that they will end this war,” says Klitshko.

“But instead, the Russian population supports this war, as well as many Russian athletes support the war and Putin’s regime.”

Klitschko reminds us that already during the ancient Olympics wars stopped.

“KOK must be either against war or for war.”

Pam. The fist hits the table again.

“A neutral position is a weak position. That’s why we have to put pressure on Russian athletes.”

To support his next sentence, Klitschko slams his fist on the table after every word.

“Say – pam – very – pam – important – pam – words – pam: I am against this aggression, this war.”

According to Vitali Klitshko, more than 140 Ukrainian athletes have died in the war.

President Zelensky’s close aide Myhailo Podoljak does not pound his fist on the table in his own office in the administrative block of Kyiv, but his words are no softer than Klitschko’s.

“Sports is, after all, politics and representing the politics of your own country. Russian athletes represent genocide. They do it consciously and defiantly,” says Podoljak.

“Their athletes show that here we represent a country capable of mass murder. A country that can force children to their knees and shoot them. A country that can gang rape women with different citizenships. A country that can destroy the centers of large cities and completely disregard international law.”

Podoljak addresses his next words directly to Finnish athletes.

“If you participate in the same sporting event with these people, it means that you share their values. It means you support the right to kill and rape. You do it consciously,” says Podoljak.

“I would also like to emphasize: sports are not only about running, but about representing your own thinking and, above all, your values.”

According to Myhailo Podoljak, Russian athletes have no place at the Olympics.

President Zelenskyi has already stated that Ukrainian athletes will not participate in the Paris Olympics if the Russians are involved even as neutral athletes. Zelenskyi has called on other countries to participate in a possible boycott.

Podoljak reminds that Russia has been using sports as a tool of its power politics for a long time.

“They have invested in international organizations, including the IOC. They have corrupted the IOC into claiming that sport is outside of politics, which means giving the Russians permission to continue murdering.”

Podoljak reminds that Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula in 2014 right after the Sochi Olympics. The most recent major attack on Ukraine, just over a year ago, also began shortly after the end of the Beijing Olympics.

“The 1936 Olympics symbolized Nazism, and today’s Olympic movement symbolizes Nazism for us,” says Podoljak.

“That’s why all athletes who compete against Russians — not only in the Olympics but also in professional sports like tennis, soccer and boxing — are sending the message that it’s acceptable to kill Ukrainians.”

“I think it’s strange if Finns do that. In my view Sanna Marin has clearly stated the Finnish state’s position: either or. Either everyone understands what the war in Ukraine is about, or they don’t.”