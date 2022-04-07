Ukraine-Russia war, the Ukrainian authorities have found 26 bodies in Borodianka, in the Kiev region, in two destroyed buildings. Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova made it known in a televised speech, accusing Russia of conducting air raids on residential buildings. “Borodianka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of uncertainty about the number of victims,” ​​she said.

Read also

In “Borodianka the situation is much more horrible than in Bucha” declared the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Five thousand civilians have been killed in Mariupol” due to fighting and bombing, denounced the new pro-Russian mayor of the city, Konstantin Ivashchenko, quoted by the Tass news agency. According to Ivashchenko, around 250,000 residents have left Mariupol. “Yes, the outflow continues, but I’m sure there are 300,000 left,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that 4,676 people were evacuated today from the besieged cities of Ukraine via humanitarian corridors.

Zelensky said heavy weapons are needed to defeat Russia. If Moscow sees that Ukraine and its allies are weak, he said, then it will use all kinds of weapons, including nuclear weapons. The Kiev Independent reports.

The Ukrainian president then appealed to the diplomatic missions and embassies that withdrew their presence in Kiev to return to the Ukrainian capital. In this regard, he wanted to thank Turkey and Lithuania for having reopened their respective embassies.

“The embassies are returning to Kiev”, Zelensky said, adding: “We need your support, even on a symbolic level and diplomatic gestures.” “Please come back, please go back to our capital and keep working”, the Ukrainian president asked, explaining that the presence of diplomatic missions in the capital is “a signal to Russia that Kiev is ours, it is a capital and not a province. of Russia “.