Almost 20 thousand Ukrainian men have fled abroad to avoid going to fight in the war against Russia, which began in February 2022. And another 21,113 were stopped by authorities while trying to cross the border or trying to obtain false exemptions. The data was collected by the BBC in a vast investigation into draft dodgers.

After the outbreak of war, Ukraine banned the expatriation of men between the ages of 18 and 60. The number of 19,740 men who fled abroad was compiled based on data from illegal entries into Romania, Moldova, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia between February 2022 and August 2023. We don’t know how they managed it, but the authorities stopped 14,313 men trying to cross the border on foot or by swimming across rivers. Sometimes these are dramatic escapes, as demonstrated by a video in which they see bodies of men fished out of the Tisa river on the border with Romania.

Among the resisters were also 6,800 people who tried to obtain false exemptions. Men with particular health conditions, fathers of at least three children and workers with particular responsibilities are excluded from military service.

The BBC has identified at least six Telegram groups offering services to those who want to evade the draft starting from the equivalent of $4,300. Corruption overall remains a problem in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky in August changing all regional officials responsible for conscription, while 30 officials have been indicted.

According to Fedir Venislavskyi, the president’s representative in parliament, the problem is serious, but nevertheless the number of men trying to evade the draft does not significantly impact the war effort. “I am convinced that the resilience and willingness of Ukrainians to defend their independence, sovereignty and freedom is 95-99%. It is 1-5% who try to avoid mobilization,” he says.

Kiev has never officially disclosed the numbers of casualties or army personnel. American estimates speak of 70 thousand Ukrainian soldiers killed, while the new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at the Yalta European Strategy forum in September that there are over 800 thousand people in the Ukrainian armed forces. Those caught trying to evade the draft face fines equivalent to 92-320 dollars and penalties of up to eight years in prison. It is not clear what will happen after the war to those who try to return to their homeland after having evaded military service.