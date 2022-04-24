Ukrainian War, the Kremlin in Rome: “11 Italian mercenaries killed”

Eleven Italians would have died in Ukraine. This was supported by the Kremlin, which warned Rome that eleven Italian citizens died during the conflict during the war. As the Corriere della Sera writes, “the foreign fighters would have been part of a unit of sixty compatriot” mercenaries “who would have lined up alongside the Kiev resistance during the conflict: ten of them would have returned to their homeland, while the others would still be in Ukraine together with “several thousand foreign citizens” in arms “.

As the Corriere points out, “one cannot even be sure of the reliability of the news, given that the authorities of Rome formally do not report these presences in the war zones. However, the information came from the Russian defense ministry, which addressed the Chigi palace through diplomatic channels. What is striking is the precision with which Moscow quantifies the number of Italian mercenaries who are allegedly collaborating with the resistance “.

Ukrainian war, but Draghi prepares new weapons and military means for Kiev

And Moscow warns: “The norms of international humanitarian law do not apply to mercenaries”. This does not stop the line of the Draghi government, which is preparing the dispatch of new weapons and military vehicles. “NThere are no official decisions yet, but the Italian government is studying a more powerful military aid package for Ukraine: a supply that could be defined in the next few days, before Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s trip to Kiev “, writes Repubblica.” At the moment there is only the certainty of a new batch of machine guns, counter-tank rockets and ammunition: materials already authorized by the decree than a month ago “.

What could Italy send to Kiev? Repubblica explains it: “The hypothesis of granting some Centauro armored battle cars, which have eight-wheel drive and a cannon capable of dealing with tanks, instead poses problems with ammunition. – they use 105 millimeters, not present in Ukraine – and the need for long crew training. On the other hand, it is easier to recover the old M113 tracked vehicles for transporting troops: the United States will give two hundred and in our warehouses there should still be several in valid conditions, now used only for secondary tasks. Even more immediate would be the delivery of the mine-proof Iveco Lince off-road vehicles, which are lightly armored “.

