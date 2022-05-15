Ukrainian war, Russia has lost a third of its ground troops and the offensive in the Donbass has lost momentum and has a “significant delay”. This is what emerges from the latest intelligence update from the London Ministry of Defense. “Despite initial progress on a small scale, in the last month Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial conquests, maintaining consistently high levels of attrition. Now – it reads – Russia has probably suffered losses equal to a third of the fighting forces of land busy in February “when Vladimir Putin announced the” special military operation “in Ukraine.

“Russian perhaps are increasingly limited by compromised capabilities, consistently low morale and reduced combat effectiveness. Many of these capabilities cannot be replaced or replenished quickly and will likely continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine,” the update continues. according to which “under current conditions” it is “unlikely” that “in the next 30 days” Russia “will drastically accelerate the pace of advance”.