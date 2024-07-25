Volunteer Flew to Thailand and Monaco for $100,000 and Brought Two Drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A friend of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Alexey Vladimirov, got a job as a volunteer and flew around half the world first class. About this writes “Ukrainian Truth”.

The 37-year-old man left the country during the general mobilization through the Shlyakh system (a system for allowing male volunteers and drivers to cross the border — note: Lenta.ru). He headed to Thailand, where he stayed in a five-star hotel, and he also visited Dubai, Barcelona and Monaco, where he rode in elite sports cars.

Returning two months later, he reported on two DJI Mavic drones purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and several boxes of cookies. According to the publication’s calculations, during this time Vladimirov spent more than one hundred thousand dollars.

Earlier it became known that in 2023, almost 900 conscripts left Ukraine through the Shlyakh system (a system for allowing male volunteers and drivers to cross the border), and subsequently did not return.