Ukrainian volunteer Gnezdilov said about the meat grinder and hell for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sands

Ukrainian volunteer Sergei Gnezdilov called the fighting in the village of Peski in the DPR, which has been going on for the sixth day, a personal hell. He wrote about this on his Facebook page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“Counter-battery fire is completely absent from the word, the enemy without any problems puts an artillery shell in our trenches, breaks very strong, concrete positions in 10 minutes, pushing through our defense line without a pause and minimal rest,” he wrote.

He called what is happening a meat grinder, “where a monstrous amount of Ukrainian infantry is ground in a day.” According to him, 6,500 shells were fired at the village in a day, and two 82 and 120 mm mortars are operating from the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, Ilya Yemelyanov, deputy commander of the 11th separate guards motorized rifle Yenakiyevo-Danube regiment of the NM DPR, said that the forces of the republic had liberated the village of Peski by 50 percent. Currently, the military is clearing the trenches after breaking through the enemy’s first line of defense.

As the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin noted, the forces of the republic crossed the Yasinovataya-Konstantinovka highway and are moving towards Avdiivka. Also, according to him, the units entrenched themselves in the village of Peski and are developing an offensive towards Maryinka.