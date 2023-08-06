Home page politics

Russia’s air superiority is causing problems for Kiev. A fundraiser has now organized several aircraft for the Ukrainian air defense.

Kyiv – The Ukrainian Air Force is significantly inferior to the Russian. Kiev has therefore long been demanding the delivery of Western fighter jets, such as the US F16 fighter jets. Until the West comes to a decision, the Ukrainians will apparently take matters into their own hands – albeit only on a small scale. One volunteer apparently raised enough funds to buy several unmanned drone-like aircraft for the Ukrainian armed forces. The man is not unknown in Ukraine and is quite controversial.

A Russian Su-25 aircraft over Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force fights against Russian air superiority with outdated fighter jets (symbolic image from September 2022). © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry/ITAR-TASS

Fundraising campaign by an activist raises almost half a million euros

The motivation of the Ukrainian troops is high and there are hardly any limits to their ingenuity. After all, the Ukrainians are concerned with nothing less than protecting their homeland from being taken over by Russia. For example, volunteers produce bombs in 3D printers or build drones themselves to support the Air Force. Ukrainian lawyer and controversial right-wing activist Sergey Sternenko has now raised 19,250,000 Ukrainian hryvnia (about 477,000 euros) with the help of his more than 500,000 subscribers on Telegram and other social networks and financed the production of several unmanned bombers in the Ukraine war.

Unmanned aircraft already handed over to Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

The unmanned aircraft have a range of up to 70 kilometers and have already been handed over to a special unit of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Telegram on Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who took part in this noble cause and continues to support the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine! Together we are approaching victory! Glory to Ukraine,” the statement continued. It wasn’t the activist’s first fundraiser, who had already raised several million hryvnia for the Ukrainian armed forces in the past.

“I’m always happy when I can serve a good cause. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the collection,” Sternenko commented on Twitter. The Right Activist is celebrated by some as a fighter against corruptionbut is quite controversial in Ukraine and was sentenced to several years in prison for illegal possession of weapons, among other things.

After the verdict was announced, hundreds of his supporters demonstrated in front of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev. In May, the former leader of a far-right group had his prison sentence reduced and the man released on parole, like Radio FreeEurope reported. In another case, Sternenko is accused of first degree murder and illegal gun possession. The suspect himself speaks of having acted in self-defense.