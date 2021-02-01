24-year-old midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Viktor Kovalenko has signed a contract with the Italian Atalanta, where he will play with Russian Alexei Miranchuk. The transfer of Kovalenko is reported on the official club website…

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Kovalenko is from Kherson and is a graduate of Shakhtar Donetsk. He played in this team before moving to Atalanta.

Alexei Miranchuk, 25, from Russia, joined the Italian club last summer. In January of this year, the Russian’s goal brought the team a victory in the quarterfinal match of the Italian Cup against the Roman “Lazio”.