Four UAVs were shot down over the Moscow, Tambov, Bryansk and Oryol regions

On the night of November 14, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the Moscow, Tambov, Bryansk and Oryol regions. The Ministry of Defense reported this in its Telegram.

The purpose of the drones was to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory, the military department noted. All downed drones belong to the class of aircraft-type drones, the Ministry of Defense clarified.

All UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems on duty, the military department noted.

Earlier, authorities in the Oryol region reported a downed drone. According to the head of the region, Andrei Klychkov, no one was injured, and there was no destruction. The Oryol region does not have a common border with Ukraine.