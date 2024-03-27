Gladkov: in Belgorod, a UAV attacked an administrative building, there was a wounded person

An explosion occurred in the center of Belgorod on March 27. According to preliminary data, the cause was new shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The drone hit an administrative building – reportedly, it could be the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Belgorod region.

Authorities reported one casualty.

Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov reportedthat a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone crashed into an administrative building. According to him, a woman was injured – she had a shrapnel non-penetrating wound to the chest and a wound to the arm. She was taken to the city hospital. The building's windows on the third and fourth floors were broken and the façade was cut, the politician added.

Around 18:00 Gladkov statedthat while approaching the city, three aircraft-type drones were shot down by air defense systems. “Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction,” he said.

At the city hall after the explosion in the center added, that Slavy Avenue was partially blocked from Bohdan Khmelnytsky Avenue, public transport followed a detour. After about half an hour the movement restored.

Photo: Vasily Kuchma / Kommersant

Later reportedthat another loud explosion was heard in the southern part of the city.

The blow could have hit the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

It is specified that the explosion occurred in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Belgorod Region, which is located on Slavy Avenue. The drone fell on him around 4:50 p.m. Several damaged offices and broken glass were reported. Baza addsthat the accounting offices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were damaged. Also, according to the publication's sources, there may be several victims.

The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs building is located opposite the regional government.

Belgorod was shelled several times in the past 24 hours

On the evening of March 26, a missile threat was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. It was later reported that a series of explosions were heard over the city. Presumably, the air defense system was activated. After the alarm, residents noticed bright flashes in the sky above the city.

Archive photo. Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram / Governor of Belgorod Region / Reuters

The previous night, two people were injured during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “There have been no night attacks on the city of Belgorod for a long time. Two people were injured in the Belgorod region, they received medical assistance,” Gladkov said.

On March 24, another blow to the city also hit Slavy Avenue – then a balcony in a residential building on the tenth floor collapsed, and several cars were damaged in the courtyard. In addition, the building of the university BSTU named after V.G. was damaged. Shukhova.