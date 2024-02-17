Governor Gusev: Ukrainian drone shot down over Voronezh

The air defense system (air defense) destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Voronezh. This was announced by the regional governor Alexander Gusev in his Telegram-channel.

According to preliminary data, none of the residents were injured. A task force is at the scene of the incident, Gusev clarified.

On the morning of February 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the department, drones tried to attack the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

A day earlier, on February 14, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Pridonskoye oil storage facility in the Voronezh region.