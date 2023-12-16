The third Ukrainian truck driver died on the border with Poland

The third Ukrainian truck driver died in line at the border with Poland. The TV channel reports this ICTV.

“The Ukrainian truck driver became ill in line in front of the Korchev checkpoint on the Polish side… Our sources report that the driver died,” the message says.

In November, the vice-president of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine, Vladimir Balin, said that the second driver had died on the Ukrainian-Polish border since the protests began.

In early November, Polish carriers began blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Protesters demand the introduction of commercial restrictions for Ukrainian carriers and limit their number.

Earlier it became known that Ukrainian truckers wait 10 days to leave Poland – the waiting time in line is 226 hours. Under standard conditions, the waiting time at the border would be 59 hours.

In early December, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would demand that Ukrainian truck drivers return to the obligation to obtain permits to enter the European Union.