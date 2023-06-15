Colonel Litovkin predicted the loss of the remnants of Western equipment during an offensive attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Retired colonel, military observer Viktor Litovkin in an interview with URA.RU predicted The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) the loss of the remnants of Western equipment during a second attempt to attack.

“A quick loss is possible only in the event of a second assault or preparation for it. To make it clear, to see it, ”the expert said.

According to him, if Western weapons are left in the rear, their destruction will be possible only if the Russian military knows the exact area of ​​their concentration.

Litovkin clarified that when these coordinates are transmitted by intelligence, missile strikes will be carried out on equipment. He added that the second attempt of the Ukrainian offensive will take place in the Zaporozhye region towards Melitopol and Berdyansk in order to cut Russia’s land route to the Crimea.

Earlier, a former Pentagon adviser, Colonel Douglas McGregor, announced the complete failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stressed that at the moment no success has been achieved. According to him, Kyiv built the operation on “the ability to get to the main line of defense, break through it and move on to achieve such an important goal as Melitopol.”