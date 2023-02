How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian soldiers deployed in Donetsk, one of the main centers of conflict with Russia | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukrainian troops shot down 11 Iranian-made kamikaze drones on Monday in response to a Russian attack with 14 unmanned aircraft (UAV) and explosives.

“Russian invaders used 14 Shahed UAVs on the territory of Ukraine,” of which 11 “were shot down by Ukrainian defenders,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said via Facebook.

Nine of the 11 drones were shot down in the airspace around Kiev, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Military Administration of the Ukrainian capital, where the night alert lasted for five and a half hours.

The attack, which according to initial information did not leave any casualties, is added to two others registered during the night in the city of Zaporizhzhia, aimed at non-residential civilian infrastructure.

Although the damage is still being assessed, the city hall of Zaporizhzhia reported via Telegram that there were no casualties, but significant material damage.

In addition, warnings of air strikes were triggered in the Kiev metropolitan area and in Chernihiv, as well as in the provinces of Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Donetsk.

Air defense in the Brovary and Boryspil districts has also been activated, as reported by the Ukrainian authorities.