The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired at night from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Hurricane” located in Energodar Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. This was reported on Sunday, August 7, in the press service of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the city of Energodar.

“Tonight, the VFU struck with the use of a 220 mm Uragan MLRS rocket. When approaching the power units, the rocket managed to open up and release fragmentation submunitions, ”the text of the message says.

The report notes that the area of ​​the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel and the post of automated control of the radiation situation turned out to be in the affected area.

It is also emphasized that administrative buildings and the adjacent storage area were damaged by striking elements.

At the same time, from the place where fragmentation submunitions and the rocket engine itself fell to the operating power unit – no more than 400 meters.

The day before, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the UN Security Council (Security Council), the International Atomic Energy Agency, the international community are obliged to urgently gather and demand that Ukraine stop strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

According to her, the 20 shells fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Zaporozhye NPP and the city of Energodar are a grave war crime that must be investigated and those responsible punished.

A day earlier, it was reported that shelling from Ukraine led to damage to the urban infrastructure of Energodar and a partial blackout of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

On August 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired twice at the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Enerhodar.

The first attack took place around 15:00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time). According to the local authorities, at that moment the company was just undergoing a change of workers. A few hours later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again struck at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. This time the shells hit the industrial site of the station. Residential areas of Energodar were also shelled.

Russia continues the operation launched on February 24 to protect the civilian population in the Donbass. Moscow explained that the tasks of the special operation included the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and on February 21, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

