Ukrainian troops at 09.30 shelled the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, 10 rockets were fired from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported on May 27.

“Shelling <...> was recorded in the direction <...> the settlement of Maksimilyanovka – the city of Donetsk (Kirov district): 10 rockets were fired from the MLRS,” the statement said in a statement. Telegram channel.

In addition, at 09.40 Yasinovataya was fired upon, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired five shells of NATO caliber 155 mm at it.

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 10 rockets from a multiple launch rocket system in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

