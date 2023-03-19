DPR in the JCCC: Ukrainian troops fired 25 rockets from the MLRS in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk

On the night of Sunday, March 19, Ukrainian troops fired on the Kirovsky district of Donetsk from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in Telegram-channel.

In total, 15 rockets were fired from the MLRS after midnight, later another 10, as well as three shells of 155 caliber.

War correspondent Yuri Kotenok in his TelegramThe channel specified that the rockets were fired within 20 minutes, as a result of the shelling, there were wounded.

Earlier, VGTRK reporter Andrei Rudenko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) again used chemical weapons in the Donbass, but at the same time, a poisonous cloud covered the Ukrainian military themselves.