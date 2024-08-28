General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a tense situation has developed in the Kupyansk direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced a tense situation in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported in its Telegram-channel.

As noted by the Ukrainian military, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 23 times near the settlements of Sinkovka, Kolesnikovka, Stelmakhovka and Kruglyakovka. “The situation is tense, two combat contacts are ongoing,” the report says.

Earlier, the head of the Russian military-civil administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, reported that Russian units continue to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk and Vovchansk directions.

Before this, Ganchev said that about 50 settlements in the region are under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.