Ukrainian troops in Kherson: the country’s flag was planted in the central square in the provincial capital 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Ukrainian troops have regained control of the city of Kherson, the local news agency Interfax reported on Friday, citing sources in the country’s military intelligence.

“Any attempt to counterattack our troops will be frustrated,” said the publication, which confirmed Russia’s withdrawal and encouraged Moscow’s military in the region to surrender.

The information was followed by first images, broadcast by another news agency, Ukrinform, showing a Ukrainian flag on Freedom Square, in the city of Kherson, capital of the homonymous province.

Later, the Department of Defense of the former Soviet republic published more images of people, in Kherson, receiving the first soldiers of the country and carrying the national flag.

Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the resumption of control of the city in a Telegram message. “Our people. Our. Kherson,” he stated. “Today is a historic day. We are retaking Kherson.”

Ukrainian troops liberated at least 12 settlements in the region, according to Ukrinform, which also reported the sinking of the Antonivsky bridge in the provincial capital.

On Thursday (10), throughout the day, the Ukrainian government maintained a cautious stance on the withdrawal of troops from Kherson, which had been announced by the Russian government.

The province is one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow in late September, and Kyiv’s retake of the capital is the biggest Russian defeat so far in the war that began in February.