SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian troops holding weekend exercises near the small eastern town of Siversk said they were preparing to defend one of the possible targets of a new Russian offensive.

Siversk, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, is 35 kilometers north of Bakhmut – the scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks – and on a direct road to another of the main cities in the Donetsk region, Sloviansk.

“If they occupied Bakhmut, we would be half surrounded, because on the left side we have the Siverskyi Donets river, and the enemy will advance from the right, and it is possible to cut us off if they reach the Bakhmut highway,” said the deputy commander of the Siversk battalion, who used the nom de guerre “Han”.

Ukrainian forces have called on more advanced weapons from Kiev’s western allies to help defend Bakhmut, which is being attacked by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

A soldier defending Siversk said his predominantly Soviet-era artillery was outmaneuvered by the enemy.

“We have an artillery strike on our side, and the Russians can do that five times as much,” said 30-year-old Stefan. “It is very difficult for the guys who are stopped, especially in the first line (of defense), they feel too much.”

Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces a springboard to advance into two larger cities further west, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

But Ukraine and its Western allies say success would be largely a pyrrhic victory for Moscow, given the time spent and losses incurred.

