The Ukrainian armed forces announced in the early hours of Saturday (17) the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, a city in the east of the country that in recent months has become one of the most intensely disputed battlefields with Russia.

The decision came after the intensification of the Kremlin's attacks on the area over the last few months, with air and ground assaults, and was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Army Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his social media profiles Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

“Based on the operational situation that developed around Avdiivka, with the aim of avoiding encirclement and preserving the life and health of military personnel, a decision was made to withdraw our units from the city and transition to a defensive position on closer lines. advantageous”, wrote the commander.

The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka marks the biggest gain for Moscow since the capture of the town of Bakhmut last year, indicating a turn in Putin's favor in the war. Meanwhile, pressure against Ukraine on the eastern front is worsened by shortages of ammunition and personnel.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reinforced General Tarnavskyi's position, stating that the withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka took place to save the soldiers' lives. But he guaranteed that the men's retreat to other fronts did not mean taking the place.

“To avoid a siege, it was decided to retreat to other lines. This does not mean that they retreated for kilometers and Russia took something, it took nothing,” he said during the Munich Security Conference, which began this Friday (16) in Germany bringing together around 50 heads of state and government. The Russian offensive against Ukraine is one of the central themes of the debate.

Avdiivka has been a target in the conflict since Russian-backed fighters seized large swaths of the Donbas region, including the neighboring city of Donetsk, in 2014. The city has remained under attack since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022.

The troops' departure was considered “the only correct solution” by commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. Even so, during the withdrawal, some Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russia, the head of the Ukrainian forces reported.