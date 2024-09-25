Home policy

Ukrainian soldiers are once again advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region. Vladimir Putin’s army appears to have been taken by surprise once again.

Specifically: As the Ukrainian news portal Ukrainian Pravda and the website close to the Ukrainian armed forces Defence Express (DE) According to consistent reports, units of the 95th Polissia Air Assault Brigade have advanced near Glushkovo in the Russian Kursk region.

The military communications office of the Ukrainian air assault command published a video on social networks (see below) showing the new border crossing in Ukraine War The location and time of the drone aerial footage cannot be independently verified. How t-online writes, analysts at X were able to use map data and geolocation to narrow down the area between the Ukrainian settlement of Pavlivka and the Russian town of Glushkovo.

While the Russians continue to bombard the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv (around 1.5 million inhabitants) further southeast, the Ukrainian army was able to surprise Putin’s forces again in the border region of Kursk. According to the video, the small Ukrainian units first fired a rope with explosive packages from an armored vehicle onto a minefield in order to detonate it. They then advanced along the cleared path.

Behind a large field, the first skirmishes with presumably Russian border troops broke out on an embankment. According to the video, individual infantry fighting vehicles and wheeled armored vehicles were involved in the attack – again probably of the American Stryker type. At least one armored MRAP vehicle (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected-Vehicle) for transporting infantry can also be seen in combat – as well as an unspecified battle tank firing at the embankment.

Russian region of Kursk: Ukrainian troops control around 1500 square kilometers

It is currently unclear whether the units in question are acting on behalf of Kyiv have only advanced temporarily, or whether they are intended to secure and establish positions on the ground. And it remains unclear whether there is a temporal connection between the recent Ukrainian attack on Russian soil and the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations in New York.

In the American metropolis, Zelenskyj is once again seeking further international support for his country, which has been attacked in violation of international law by the Putin regime – including from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who is also on site.

Position in the extreme southwest of Russia Residents 1.12 million Capital city Kursk (415,000 inhabitants) Federal District Central Russia Area 29,800 km²

On August 6, Ukrainian troop contingents crossed the Russian border in Kursk Oblast for the first time. They are currently said to control around 1,500 square kilometers of Russian territory with around 6,000 soldiers, without the Kremlin being able to decisively push them back. (pm)