Russian drone destroys Ukrainian radar in Kursk region

The Russian Lancet drone hit a radar station deployed by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region and was captured on video. The footage of the radar station’s destruction was provided to the editorial office of Lenta.ru by the Ministry of Defense.

The video consists of fragments of two videos. The first was filmed by the Lancet’s own camera, the second – presumably by a reconnaissance drone-spotter. The video shows a precise landing on target.

The radar was discovered in one of the border forests. Its exact location is not given.

Earlier, the Russian military department showed footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian tank in the Kursk region. The combat vehicle was also hit by a Lancet.

On August 6, the Russian army entered into combat with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov promised to defeat the enemy. On August 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the border with Ukraine be reliably covered. The head of state also promised to assess what was happening in the border area.